Fredonia police shooting; man armed with 'edged weapon' wounded

One person was shot and wounded by a detective in Fredonia Wednesday, June 7 during a search warrant. It happened around 7:20 a.m.

According to officials, the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office attempted to serve a felony search warrant at a residence on County Highway E, between Pioneer Drive and Jay Road, in the Town of Fredonia. The warrant was in regards to an internet crimes against children investigation.

During the attempted arrest, a struggle ensued, and the male suspect armed himself with an edged weapon, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office. He was shot by a detective. The man was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition.

An Ozaukee County detective was injured during the incident and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Ozaukee County deputy who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative duty, per policy and procedure.

The investigation was turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI).