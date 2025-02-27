Franksville fatal crash; Racine man accused of being intoxicated

article

The Brief A Racine man faces multiple charges associated with a fatal crash in Franksville in November 2024. The accused is Alexander Nieves. Nieves was arrested on Feb. 24 after the execution of a search warrant at a residence where he was staying.



A 34-year-old Racine man is accused of being the driver of a vehicle and intoxicated when the vehicle crashed in Franksville in November 2024. A 47-year-old man died in that crash.

Fatal crash in Franksville

What we know:

On November 18, 2024, Racine County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a rollover crash with injuries on 108th Street in Franksville.

When deputies got to the scene, they found three injured people outside of a van that had extensive damage. Deputies provided initial emergency medical care until EMS arrived on scene and transported all three to the hospital.

The operator of the van was identified as Alexander Nieves from Racine. His passenger, 47-year-old Ryan Gatti of Kenosha, died at the hospital.

A news release says based on the investigation, Nieves was charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Cocaine (2nd or subsequent), Possession of THC (2nd or subsequent), Cause Injury/Operate While Under the Influence, and Felony Bail Jumping (3 counts). Due to Nieves’ own injuries, he was provided with an order-in date for court on January 14, 2025. Nieves failed to appear for court, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Search for Nieves

What we know:

Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Bureau were able to determine that Nieves was staying at a residence on Westlawn Avenue in Racine. The investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence. On Feb. 24, investigators served the search warrant on the residence. While a team of investigators were making contact at the front door, Nieves ran out the back door into a fenced-in backyard that contained two large and aggressive pit bulls. While standing outside the fence line, investigators gave Nieves multiple commands to surrender which Nieves ignored. Instead, Nieves attempted to flee the investigators while jumping multiple fences.

After a foot chase, Nieves was taken into custody. Officials said while being taken into custody, Nieves crumpled to the ground stating he had just had surgery – even though he had just fled from the police and jumped over several fences.

Investigators took Nieves to the Racine County Jail and served a search warrant upon him for his DNA in relationship to the previous fatal traffic accident. Nieves was uncooperative with the investigators and appeared to want to cause a scene in front of the other inmates, officials said. With the assistance of several corrections officers, investigators collected Nieves’ DNA.

In addition to Nieves’ pending charges, investigators sent charging recommendations to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for the following offenses:

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer

Carrying a Concealed Knife

Felony Bail Jumping

What's next:

Nieves made his initial appearance in Racine County court on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Cash bond was set at $100,000.

Nieves is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on March 6.