Franklin US 45 reconstruction project; Evers approves
article
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Governor Evers on Tuesday, Feb. 27 signed a $9.8 million contract to reconstruct US 45 (Lovers Lane Road) from Rawson Avenue to College Avenue in Franklin.
Work is scheduled to begin March 4, 2024.
Project Improvements
- Reconstruct existing roadway
- New pedestrian sidewalks and shoulder for bike accommodations
- Replace the traffic signal at Speedway Drive
- Replace the storm sewer system
- New detention pond
- New pavement marking and signing
Traffic Impacts
Work will be completed in stages with US 45 remaining open to traffic during construction:
- Stage 1 consisting of preconstruction work was completed in 2023.
- Stage 2 will move all traffic to the northbound lanes while the southbound lanes are reconstructed in spring/summer of 2024. During this stage, the ramp to Rawson Avenue will be exit only.
- Stage 3 will move all traffic to the southbound lanes while the northbound lanes are reconstructed in summer/fall of 2024.
Side streets may close to complete intersection work. Access to local residences and businesses will be maintained.
Work is scheduled for completion in fall of 2024, being weather-dependent and subject to change.
Visit the project website at projects.511wi.gov/45franklin.