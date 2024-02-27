Expand / Collapse search

Franklin US 45 reconstruction project; Evers approves

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Traffic
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

FRANKLIN, Wis. - Governor Evers on Tuesday, Feb. 27 signed a $9.8 million contract to reconstruct US 45 (Lovers Lane Road) from Rawson Avenue to College Avenue in Franklin

Work is scheduled to begin March 4, 2024.

Project Improvements

  • Reconstruct existing roadway
  • New pedestrian sidewalks and shoulder for bike accommodations
  • Replace the traffic signal at Speedway Drive
  • Replace the storm sewer system
  • New detention pond
  • New pavement marking and signing

Traffic Impacts

Work will be completed in stages with US 45 remaining open to traffic during construction:

  • Stage 1 consisting of preconstruction work was completed in 2023.
  • Stage 2 will move all traffic to the northbound lanes while the southbound lanes are reconstructed in spring/summer of 2024. During this stage, the ramp to Rawson Avenue will be exit only.
  • Stage 3 will move all traffic to the southbound lanes while the northbound lanes are reconstructed in summer/fall of 2024.

Side streets may close to complete intersection work. Access to local residences and businesses will be maintained.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Work is scheduled for completion in fall of 2024, being weather-dependent and subject to change.

Visit the project website at projects.511wi.gov/45franklin