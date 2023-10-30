Franklin stabbing: Man wanted, now charged with attempted homicide

A Franklin man is now charged with attempted homicide for an October stabbing – and remains on the run.

Police are looking for 21-year-old Christian Correa. Prosecutors charged him Wednesday, Nov. 1 with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, physical abuse of a child, and strangulation and suffocation.

On Monday, Franklin police released new pictures of Correa. The stabbing happened Oct. 27 near 31st and Skamra. A criminal complaint states Correa stabbed a victim during an argument. A witness told investigators they saw Correa walking away with a knife as the victim screamed.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. While in the hospital, the complaint states the victim told investigators Correa choked her before the stabbing and she "thought she was dying." Correa punched and stabbed the victim in the face "30-40 times," per the complaint. She suffered multiple stab wounds to the head, shoulder and hands as well as a skull fracture and more.

Police said the stabbing was an isolated incident, Correa and the victim knew each other, and there is no evidence indicating there is any immediate threat to the public.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Christian Correa

Correa was released from Waupun Correctional Institution on Oct. 7. The complaint states a review of phone records from the prison showed he made a call and said he'd shot people and "never gets caught," and that "the first day he gets out" he would rob someone. Police said he has a history of resisting arrest and has made statements that he will "shoot the police." In addition, he has known mental health issues.

If anyone has observed Correa or has any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Franklin Police Department. Police also said Correa does not own any vehicles, his cellphone has been shut off since the incident and he has not reported to work.