Franklin stabbing; man being sought by police

Franklin police are searching for 21-year-old Christian Correa in connection to a stabbing that occurred Friday morning, Oct. 27.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of 31st Street and Skamra Avenue after receiving a 911 call about someone being stabbing outside a residence.

When police arrived at the scene, Correa had fled the area on foot.

Christian Correa

The victim was taken to the hospital as a result of her injuries.

Police say this is an isolated incident because the offender is known to the victim. There is no evidence indicating there is any immediate threat to the public.

At this time, police are actively looking for Correa. If anyone has observed Correa or has any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Franklin Police Department.