Franklin police chase, crash; driver taken to hospital

Franklin police officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash on Monday, Nov. 13.

According to police, the pursuit began around 2:12 a.m. near 27th and Ryan in Franklin. The pursuit was terminated about six miles up the road near 27th Layton in Greenfield.

After the pursuit was terminated, the vehicle crashed in front of a nearby business.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney.