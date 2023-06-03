Franklin police investigate shots fired at home near 92nd and Oakwood

article

Shots were fired at a home near 92nd and Oakwood in Franklin on Friday, June 2.

Franklin officers responded after receiving a 911 call that said shots were fired from inside the home around 9 p.m.

Officers arrived and met the victim, who was not wounded. The victim stated there was a verbal argument that started inside the home, and shots were fired at him.

Officials said two residents in the home were taken into custody.

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office at a later date.