Franklin injured bald eagle dies; suspected gunshot

An injured bald eagle found in Franklin Wednesday, Dec. 7 died Monday night, Dec. 12 after going into cardiac arrest during a complex and specialized surgery. The eagle is believed to have been shot, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials said.

A DNR warden found the eagle and took the bird of prey to the Wisconsin Humane Society's rehab center. The bird suffered a fracture of the humerus bone in its wing as well as a substantial wound at the fracture site. The injury left the eagle debilitated on the ground. The tip of its beak was also broken.

The eagle had emergency surgery at the BluePearl Pet Hospital in Glendale. Exam results indicated the fracture was suspected to be a result of a gunshot injury. The eagle's blood work also revealed an elevated level of lead toxicity, with additional blood work and diagnostic tests pending.

Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center statement:

"We are heartbroken to share that the Bald Eagle -- admitted to WHS last Wednesday after suffering injuries from a suspected gunshot -- has died. He made it through his initial surgery last Thursday, but went into cardiac arrest Monday night during a complex and specialized surgery to stabilize his fracture and further treat his injuries. Despite lifesaving efforts, including CPR, he was unable to be resuscitated. We cannot thank the community enough for the compassion and support shown for this special patient while our team of wildlife rehabilitators worked tirelessly over the past several days trying to save him. We appreciate the heroic efforts of the expert medical team at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital Milwaukee, and the officials with the DNR, whom we have been working with closely on this case. We are mourning the loss of this eagle alongside our community. If you have any tips that may be useful in identifying whoever may have been involved in his injury, please contact the DNR Tip Line at 1-800-847-9367 to make an anonymous report. He was initially discovered last Wednesday, December 7 in Franklin. Thank you."

The DNR is asking for any and all tips that may be useful in identifying the responsible party or parties. To make an anonymous report, contact the DNR Tip Line at 1-800-847-9367.

Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Under the Eagle Protection Act, wounding or killing an eagle can result in a fine of $100,000 and one year in prison for a first offense, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. A second violation is a felony and carries heftier punishments.

An injured bird was found in April near the Washington-Ozaukee County line in Fredonia. An X-ray revealed a bullet in its body. That eagle had to be euthanized; an upsetting end for neighbors who were used to seeing it soar.

"That’s our American symbol," said Donna Knetter. "Maybe there’s someone out there with anger issues that did this."

In August, the Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital in Lake Geneva posted a different eagle had to be euthanized. She was found shot and injured in Caledonia in late July.

"Having three in one year is definitely not the norm," said Lt. Nick Miofsky. "They are really neat birds to have and see in southeast Wisconsin. We definitely want to protect them."

The DNR is also seeking tips in these other two cases which can be difficult to solve.