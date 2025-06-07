article

The Brief Federal agents raided a Franklin home as part of an illegal fireworks investigation. The investigation was tied to "street takeovers," during which fireworks are used. Newly unsealed warrants show the investigation focused on a 20-year-old man.



Federal agents raided a Franklin home on Thursday night as part of an illegal fireworks investigation tied to "street takeovers."

Illegal fireworks raid

What we know:

Newly unsealed warrants show the investigation focused on a 20-year-old man. No charges have been filed, but the suspect is believed to be associated with street takeovers, during which fireworks are used.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives searched a home on Heatheridge Court. They found 13 commercial-grade mortar shells, 33 flash devices and nine three-inch homemade mortar shells.

Featured article

Dig deeper:

Milwaukee leaders said street takeovers include speeding cars, burnouts, fireworks and huge crowds. The events, often fueled by social media, can block intersections as spectators watch cars perform reckless acts.

In May, the Milwaukee Police Department said it would conduct directed patrol missions – five teams on the north side, five on the south side – in an effort to curb the events. MPD also created a map of 52 locations where takeovers were happening.