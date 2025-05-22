Milwaukee street takeovers; police hope to curb, hold people accountable

The Brief "Street takeovers" have been taking over Milwaukee streets, raising concern among residents and city officials. On Thursday, the Common Council Public Safety Committee took on the issue, saying businesses and residents are frustrated by what they see. MPD created a map of 52 locations where these takeovers are happening.



From speeding cars and burnouts to fireworks and huge crowds, city leaders say they are tired of what's being called "street takeovers" happening around Milwaukee.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department told the Milwaukee Common Council on Thursday, May 22, they'll be doing what's called directed patrol missions. They want to see street takeovers stop and hold people accountable.

Leaders say these street takeovers are causing mayhem on the roads. The organized reckless driving meet-ups draw huge crowds as cars do burnouts.

The events are often fueled by social media.

What they're saying:

"As a city, we cannot tolerate this. We can’t normalize this," Common Council President Ald. José Pérez said. "Fireworks were going off. Spectators cheering as if it were a playoff game."

On Thursday, the Common Council Public Safety Committee took on the issue, saying businesses and residents are frustrated by what they see as a lack of consequences for those involved.

"There’s not a place that this has not touched over the last couple of years," Assistant Chief Craig Sarnow said. "So this is a challenge."

Dig deeper:

For MPD’s directed patrol missions, five teams will be dedicated to the north side and five to the south side, along with two tow trucks to crack down on the takeovers and those involved.

MPD created a map of 52 locations where these takeovers are happening.

"We’re hoping to make an example of someone that’s engaging in this so we can say to the public this will not be tolerated," Capt. Phillip Simmert said.

Officials are trying to put the brakes on bad behavior and the chaos that goes along with it.

What you can do:

Officials said if you see street takeovers happening, call the police and report them so they can send officers there.