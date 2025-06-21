Childhood cancer survivor in Franklin giving back; here's how

article

The Brief A Franklin girl who survived childhood cancer set up a lemonade stand to raise money for childhood cancer research. Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation said her family has a goal of raising $2,500 this year.



A Franklin girl set up a lemonade stand on Saturday with hopes of raising big money for a big cause.

The backstory:

Hana Jurgens was diagnosed with a form of kidney cancer when she was 6 years old. Now 13, she continues to give back to the childhood cancer community.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What they're saying:

The Jurgens family invited the community to help provide "Sunshine in a Cup." The fundraiser benefits Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation as part of the organization's annual "Lemonade Days."

"I think it's just a good way to hang out with friends to just celebrate and raise money for people that need it," said Hana.

Featured article

By the numbers:

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation said the Jurgens family has raised nearly $10,000 for the cause since 2018. They had a goal of raising another $2,500 this year.

The foundation said it is the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the country, having raised more than $300 million to fund more than 1,500 research projects. The effort honors Alexandra Scott, who died when she was 8 years old after battling childhood cancer.