Franklin fatal shooting; medical examiner rules deaths a murder-suicide
FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office released information on Thursday, Feb. 27 to indicate the deaths of a husband and wife in Franklin were a murder-suicide.
Officials identified the deceased as 65-year-old Ricky Harrison and 66-year-old Ann Harrison. The medical examiner's democratic reports say Ann's death was a homicide and Ricky died by suicide.
Franklin murder-suicide
Timeline:
The shooting happened on Tuesday evening, Feb. 25. Officials say police and firefighters responded to the residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report from a person who was inside the home.
On Wednesday, a board was seen on the front door of the home on W. Drake Lane where this incident happened.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Neighbors did not mention hearing the sound of gunfire on Tuesday.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. It also includes previous information from the Franklin Police Department.