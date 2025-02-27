Franklin fatal shooting; medical examiner rules deaths a murder-suicide

article

The Brief The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says the deaths of two people in a Franklin home was a murder-suicide. Officials identified the victims as Ann and Ricky Harrison. Police were dispatched to the Harrison's home on Tuesday evening, Feb. 25.



The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office released information on Thursday, Feb. 27 to indicate the deaths of a husband and wife in Franklin were a murder-suicide.

Officials identified the deceased as 65-year-old Ricky Harrison and 66-year-old Ann Harrison. The medical examiner's democratic reports say Ann's death was a homicide and Ricky died by suicide.

Franklin murder-suicide

Timeline:

The shooting happened on Tuesday evening, Feb. 25. Officials say police and firefighters responded to the residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report from a person who was inside the home.

On Wednesday, a board was seen on the front door of the home on W. Drake Lane where this incident happened.

Neighbors did not mention hearing the sound of gunfire on Tuesday.