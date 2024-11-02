Expand / Collapse search

Franklin fatal crash near Lovers Lane and Rawson

Franklin
Crash at Lovers Lane and Rawson, Franklin

FRANKLIN, Wis. - A Franklin crash left one person dead on Saturday night, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

It happened near Lovers Lane Road and Rawson Avenue around 6:45 p.m. The Franklin Fire Department said the crash remains under investigation.

First responders from Milwaukee, Greenfield, Hales Corners and West Allis assisted at the crash scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

  • Information in this report is from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office and Franklin Fire Department. 