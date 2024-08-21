Franklin domestic incident; suspect threatened woman with gun

article

Franklin police are investigating a domestic incident that occurred on Wednesday morning, Aug. 21.

Police were called to the area of Lovers Lane Road and Cortez Circle around 6:40 a.m. for a 911 call in which a woman reported a verbal argument with a known man who threatened her with a firearm.

The man had left the scene on foot before police arrived.

Officers searched the wooded area east of the residence with a K9 and a drone, but the subject was not located.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no evidence of an immediate threat to the public at this time.

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.