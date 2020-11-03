FPC schedules community meetings with MPD chief candidates

article

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) Board of Commissioners announced on Tuesday, Nov. 3 that two community meetings have been scheduled with the three remaining Milwaukee police chief candidates -- the next step in the selection process.

Community members that register will have the chance to make comments and ask questions to the police chief finalists. Meetings will take place virtually on Saturday, Nov. 7 and Saturday, Nov. 21 from 1-4 p.m. on both days. Community members can also submit questions or comments through the FPC's public comment form.

The FPC narrowed the search to three candidates -- Malik Aziz, Chris Davis and Hoyt Mahaley -- on Oct. 22.

All questions and comments will be compiled and categorized and used during each community meeting. Both meetings will be held through GoToWebinar and streamed on Live Stream 2 by the City Channel.

