FPC reveals 3 finalists for Milwaukee police chief

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission announced Thursday, Oct. 22 the top three finalists for Milwaukee police chief: Malik Aziz, Chris Davis and Hoyt Mahaley.

The FPC offered the following details about the three finalists:

Malik Aziz - Dallas Police Major was born and raised in Dallas and is currently the National Chair and Executive Director of the National Black Police Association and an instructor in Criminal Justice Police Leadership at DeSales University.

Chris Davis - Deputy Chief for the Portland Police Bureau and former Assistant Chief of operations, where he led three precincts, youth services and traffic divisions.

Hoyt Mahaley - FBI Supervisory Special Agent and former Police Officer for Milwaukee Police Department. He also attended Rufus King High School.

“This is one of the most important positions in the City of Milwaukee, and the Board of Commissioners have identified three finalists who are most qualified to lead this critical agency during these pivotal times,” said FPC Executive Director Griselda Aldrete in a news release. “Each finalist will participate in a public and rigorous community engagement process, which will be instrumental in the final hiring decision.”

Six candidates were interviewed by the FPC Oct. 19, and the three finalists were selected.

The finalists will participate in further interviews with the FPC and community stakeholders in upcoming community forums over the next month, before a new chief of police is announced in December.

The public is invited to send questions about the top three finalists to the FPC Offices via the FPC website and/or by emailing the general FPC email address at fpc@milwaukee.gov.