FPC policy: Change wanted by local group

The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (MAARPR) on Friday, Feb. 25 hosted a press conference outside City Hall.

During the press conference, MAARPR demanded that the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) create the following policy: policy that guarantees footage of police misconduct to be released within 48 hours, and policy that ensures the names of the officers involved in cases of misconduct to be released within 24 hours.

