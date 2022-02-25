Expand / Collapse search

FPC policy: Change wanted by local group

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:45PM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MAARPR demands change in FPC Policy

The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (MAARPR) on Friday, Feb. 25 hosted a press conference outside City Hall.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (MAARPR) on Friday, Feb. 25 hosted a press conference outside City Hall.

During the press conference, MAARPR demanded that the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) create the following policy: policy that guarantees footage of police misconduct to be released within 48 hours, and policy that ensures the names of the officers involved in cases of misconduct to be released within 24 hours. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Door County bar fire, 2nd body recovered from rubble
article

Door County bar fire, 2nd body recovered from rubble

Crews searching the rubble of a bar fire in Door County have recovered a second body, according to police.

Top car picks of 2022
article

Top car picks of 2022

The experts at Consumer Reports share its list of top new cars on the road today.

Milwaukee's police chief: Wave of crime demands shift in resources

For Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, curbing crime is one of the biggest challenges of his new position.