Man dies in Milwaukee jail cell, mother wants answers

A mother wants answers after her 20-year-old son died in a Milwaukee jail cell Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Three officers are on administrative duty because of this death, which is standard procedure when something like this happens. The death is under investigation.

The deceased leaves behind two infant children and a grieving mother.

"I didn’t want to go to sleep last night 'cause I didn’t want to wake up to this reality that my son wasn’t going to be here," said Markeisha Evans.

Keishon Thomas

Evans' heart is broken. On Wednesday, her son, Keishon Thomas, died in police custody.

"I need my son to come home to me," said Evans. "He needs to come home to his children."

Police say they pulled Thomas over just before 2 a.m. Wednesday on Capitol Drive. He had a bench warrant for theft two years ago, so police took him to District 5 and put him in a cell. He would not make it out alive.

"I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what happened," said Evans.

On Thursday, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman wouldn’t say how many times police checked Thomas’ cell or when the last check happened.

"We have to wait to see what is the outcome of the investigation," said Norman.

Sixteen hours after his arrest, police say they found Thomas "in need of medical attention." The medical examiner listed his death as an "accident." Police say they also found drugs but have not clarified where. Evans says she talked to Thomas an hour before he was pulled over, and he looked healthy and happy.

"He was a good son," said Evans.

The law requires an outside to investigate these types of deaths. In this case, it’s Waukesha police.

Norman said District 5 is not fully open while the investigation is taking place.

Thomas’ family hopes for answers soon.