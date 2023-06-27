Fourth of July Milwaukee fireworks, celebrations; where to find them

Milwaukee has Fourth of July festivities scheduled for communities across the city following the July 3 fireworks show at the lakefront.

A tradition dating back to 1911, Milwaukee has long celebrated the Fourth of July with community events around the city – including parades, picnics, games, talent contests and fireworks..

"Independence Day is special in Milwaukee. We look forward to recognizing the Fourth of July and providing a fun celebration of America’s independence in parks throughout the city," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "I’m excited to continue the history of July 4th celebrations in Milwaukee with a focus on families, friends, and neighbors."

Fourth of July celebrations will be held at Milwaukee County Parks throughout the city, including:

Alcott Park,

Enderis Playfield

Gordon Park

Humboldt Park

Jackson Park (fireworks only)

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park,

Lake Park

Lincoln Park (fireworks only)

Mitchell Park

Noyes Park (fireworks only)

Washington Park (fireworks only)

Wilson Park

More details about those Fourth of July celebrations can be found on the city's website.

The Fourth of July celebrations are a community effort, including a city-wide Fourth of July Commission and neighborhood committees. The city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County are partners in the planning and hosting efforts.