Fourth of July Milwaukee fireworks, celebrations; where to find them

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee's July 3 Lakefront Fireworks, details announced

Milwaukee's Lakefront Fireworks on Monday, July 3 will draw thousands of people to the area around Veterans Park (1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive) – and there is plenty to know about this event.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee has Fourth of July festivities scheduled for communities across the city following the July 3 fireworks show at the lakefront.

A tradition dating back to 1911, Milwaukee has long celebrated the Fourth of July with community events around the city – including parades, picnics, games, talent contests and fireworks..

"Independence Day is special in Milwaukee. We look forward to recognizing the Fourth of July and providing a fun celebration of America’s independence in parks throughout the city," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "I’m excited to continue the history of July 4th celebrations in Milwaukee with a focus on families, friends, and neighbors."

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Milwaukee's July 3 Lakefront Fireworks

Fourth of July celebrations will be held at Milwaukee County Parks throughout the city, including:

  • Alcott Park,
  • Enderis Playfield
  • Gordon Park
  • Humboldt Park
  • Jackson Park (fireworks only)
  • Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park,
  • Lake Park
  • Lincoln Park (fireworks only)
  • Mitchell Park
  • Noyes Park (fireworks only)
  • Washington Park (fireworks only)
  • Wilson Park

More details about those Fourth of July celebrations can be found on the city's website.

The Fourth of July celebrations are a community effort, including a city-wide Fourth of July Commission and neighborhood committees. The city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County are partners in the planning and hosting efforts.