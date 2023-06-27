Fourth of July Milwaukee fireworks, celebrations; where to find them
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee has Fourth of July festivities scheduled for communities across the city following the July 3 fireworks show at the lakefront.
A tradition dating back to 1911, Milwaukee has long celebrated the Fourth of July with community events around the city – including parades, picnics, games, talent contests and fireworks..
"Independence Day is special in Milwaukee. We look forward to recognizing the Fourth of July and providing a fun celebration of America’s independence in parks throughout the city," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "I’m excited to continue the history of July 4th celebrations in Milwaukee with a focus on families, friends, and neighbors."
Fourth of July celebrations will be held at Milwaukee County Parks throughout the city, including:
- Alcott Park,
- Enderis Playfield
- Gordon Park
- Humboldt Park
- Jackson Park (fireworks only)
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park,
- Lake Park
- Lincoln Park (fireworks only)
- Mitchell Park
- Noyes Park (fireworks only)
- Washington Park (fireworks only)
- Wilson Park
More details about those Fourth of July celebrations can be found on the city's website.
The Fourth of July celebrations are a community effort, including a city-wide Fourth of July Commission and neighborhood committees. The city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County are partners in the planning and hosting efforts.