Milwaukee's July 3 Lakefront Fireworks: Everything you need to know

article

Milwaukee's Lakefront Fireworks on Monday, July 3 will draw thousands of people to the area around Veterans Park (1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive) – and there is plenty to know about this event.

The fireworks are set to launch around 9:30 p.m. Monday – and the fireworks display is expected to last about 30 minutes. The July 3rd display, which attracts over 100,000 people to Milwaukee’s lakefront, is an over 50-year tradition.

"We are excited to see the fireworks bring the community into parks again this year. We hope this opportunity inspires residents to visit their parks and enjoy year-round events and programming," said Rebecca Stoner, Executive Director of Milwaukee Parks Foundation.

Parking operations at the lakefront will begin at 6 a.m. on July 3. Parking will be cash only. All lots can be accessed from Lincoln Memorial Drive and are first come, first served. Early arrival is encouraged to guarantee your parking spot. There are no in-out privileges once a vehicle enters the grounds. No overnight parking is allowed. All vehicles are asked to leave the grounds after the fireworks display has concluded.

Volunteer Cleanup: Milwaukee County Parks are also requesting volunteers to help clean up the lakefront prior to and after the fireworks display. To learn more about the July 3rd Fireworks display volunteer efforts, visit us at Milwaukee County Parks: Fireworks Cleanup Volunteer Sign-Up.

Vendors: If you are interested in vending food at the July 3rd Fireworks, please reach out to our Special Events team at specialevents@milwaukeecountywi.gov.