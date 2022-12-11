Fosters reStore burglary, Racine men charged

article

Two Racine men are charged with stealing from Fosters reStore in November.

Prosecutors accuse 53-year-old Percy Beechem and 55-year-old Robert Franklin of stealing nearly $1,000 worth of items. According to the business' website, all profits benefit foster children.

Racine police were called to the store near 20th and Lathrop on Nov. 28 for a burglary that had occurred overnight. The owners told police that two people got in through an unlocked garage door and stole items from the store.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance footage showed two men entering via the garage door around 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 27. The men stole a coin jar and clothes before leaving.

One of the two men, later identified as Franklin, returned to the store around 11:40 p.m. and left 20 minutes later.

In total, per the complaint, the stolen items were valued at $938.20 and included 180 pairs of pants.

One of the owners recognized Franklin as a customer who "argued with her" on Nov. 18, the complaint states. After pictures of the two men were posted online as part of the investigation, a probation agent identified Franklin. A citizen who saw the post identified the other man as Beechem.

Police ware called to the area of Durand and Lathrop on Dec. 5 where someone reported seeing one of the two men. An officer found Franklin trying to hide behind at dumpster behind a Piggly Wiggly. The complaint states Franklin tried to run, but was caught.

That same day, police were called to find a stolen vehicle near Kearney and Dwight. The complaint states the driver of the vehicle, Beechem, parked and tried to run but was arrested.

The complaint states both men had active warrants out through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Franklin also had two "crack pipes" in his possession.

Franklin and Beechem are each charged with one count of burglary of a building or dwelling and one count of misdemeanor theft.

Both men made their initial court appearance on Dec. 8 and had cash bond set at $5,000. They are due back in court on Dec. 14 for their preliminary hearings.