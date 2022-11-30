Fosters reStore burglary, Racine police seek 2

article

The Racine Police Department is looking for two people who allegedly burglarized Fosters reStore on Sunday night, Nov. 27.

According to the business' website, all profits from Fosters reStore benefit foster children. The suspects allegedly took nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise; the thrift store sells clothing, furniture and other items.

Police are working to identify one of the two suspects, pictured in the blue jacket. The other suspect has been identified but is still sought. Anyone with information on either suspect's whereabout is asked to email Investigator Tom Bodnar or call him at 262-383-1984 or 262-635-7773.