Former St. Matthias teacher guilty, child sex assault; March sentencing

A Milwaukee County jury found a former St. Matthias teacher guilty of first-degree child sex assault on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Kevin Buelow was accused of sexually assaulting a fourth-grade student during private tutoring lessons in 2012.

Buelow is scheduled for sentencing in this case on March 7.

According to the criminal complaint, a victim said Buelow tutored her at St. Matthias in the church basement between September 2010 and August 2011.

During one tutoring session, Buelow touched the victim inappropriately, the complaint said. The victim said she "moved her chair away from Buelow, attempting to make it known the victim was uncomfortable." Prosecutors say the victim disclosed other incidents of inappropriate behavior by Buelow as well.

Buelow was at St. Matthias from 2001 to 2012.