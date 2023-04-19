Former Racine council president faces felony charge

article

John Tate was Racine’s Common Council president until his last day in office on Monday, April 17.

Racine County prosecutors allege Tate, 38, broke the law as an elected official.

It comes down to the city’s Common Council using American Rescue Act money to set up a new city job – violence interruption coordinator – "to help facilitate the process of creating a Racine version of a 'Blue Print for Peace.'"

A criminal complaint says Tate presided over the July 2022 Common Council meeting when the resolution was approved to create the position, which was then advertised in September with a salary range of $78,520 to $101.004.80. Prosecutors say there were 20 applicants and three were interviewed in October, including Tate.

In mid-October, the complaint says it was made public that Tate had accepted a position with the City of Madison, and prosecutors say Tate then received an emailed offer from the City of Racine for the violence interruption coordinator position. Prosecutors say Tate then asked for more salary and vacation time.

The city then offered Tate the job with a salary of more than $100,000.

Prosecutors say he initially announced he would resign as Common Council president/alder to begin the violence interruption coordinator position in November 2022 but then changed his mind and said he would finish his term and start the new position in April 2023.

Tate is charged with "private interest in a public contract while working in a public capacity."

A criminal complaint says "Throughout the time that the WI ARPA grant money was granted to the City of Racine and the (violence interruption coordinator) position was proposed and approved, John Tate II was a member of the Common Council and was acting as President. By applying for and negotiating the terms of his employment, he acted on behalf of his own pecuniary interest."

Tate was also the chair of Governor Tony Evers’ parole board but resigned that position in 2022.