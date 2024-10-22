Former President Obama, Gov. Walz Wisconsin visit; rally for Harris

The Brief Former President Barack Obama and vice presidential nominee Tim Walz are rallying in Madison on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The focus of the Madison rally is early voting. Vice President Kamala Harris was just in Brookfield on Monday evening –



Former President Barack Obama and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz are hosting a rally in Madison on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 22.

Obama and Walz, the governor of neighboring Minnesota, scheduled an early voting rally in the Democratic stronghold of Madison for 1:30 p.m. FOX6 News plans to stream the rally on FOX LOCAL and FOX6Now.com.

Vice President Kamala Harris held a rally at the same venue last month, attracting more than 10,000 people.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 19: Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a get-out-the-vote rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and Expand

Harris has been spending a lot of time in the " blue wall " states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania in the final weeks of the campaign, including stops in Michigan and Wisconsin on Monday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Harris campaigned at Brookfield's Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in the Republican stronghold of Waukesha County on Monday. She had backup from former conservative radio host Charlie Sykes and Liz Cheney, the former third-highest ranking U.S. House Republican.

Related article

Waukesha County has Wisconsin's highest number of Republican voters. But in recent years, the numbers have dropped.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Wisconsin Democratic Party was also staging events across Wisconsin to encourage early voting, as were liberal advocacy groups including Souls to the Polls, a Milwaukee-based organization that targets Black voters. That is a key demographic for Democrats in Milwaukee, the state’s largest city and also the source of the highest number of Democratic votes.

Reaction

WisGOP Chairman Brian Schimming

"As Americans grapple with high energy costs, the border crisis, and turmoil overseas, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are turning to Barack Obama to rescue their flailing campaign—the same Barack Obama who blocked the Keystone Pipeline , granted unilateral amnesty by executive order , and shielded Hezbollah from scrutiny to advance his ill-advised Iran deal. Is it any wonder that voters increasingly distrust the Democratic Party to lower costs and keep them safe?"

WI Team Trump Communications Director Jacob Fischer

"You know things aren’t going well for Democrats when they have to fly in Barack Obama from his $12 million Martha’s Vineyard estate and his ‘high eight-figure ’ Netflix production deal to campaign for Kamala Harris during the homestretch. And while it’ll probably be a slightly less unhinged affair than what other Kamala surrogates are doing to move the needle, an Obama visit isn’t going to convince Wisconsinites to vote for another four years of open borders, rising prices, and disaster at home and abroad."