Former MPS board member Aisha Carr's hearing set for Thursday

Aisha Carr's defense claims she's being targeted for misconduct in office because she's a Black woman.

Carr took office in 2021, representing district 4 and getting paid for it. But prosecutors say she lived outside that district, claiming theft by fraud.

Carr's defense wants the state to turn over evidence that could show there is racial bias in her case. But the state's recent response said there's no proof any evidence like that even exists.

In a 22-page response, Milwaukee County prosecutors are pushing back. Carr's defense wants her misconduct in office charges dismissed.

But prosecutors say there's no evidence any documentation like that exists, nor has Carr's defense met the burden to even seeking this type of discovery.

The state also says the defense's motion is filled with false and misleading claims that don't show discriminatory intent.

Carr's defense said the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office never charged an individual with violating a residency requirement to hold public office – until this case.

They list five recent examples of residency controversies involving Milwaukee County public officials who weren't charged.

Prosecutors said these examples were not similar to Carr's exact situation and therefore can't show there was different treatment applied.

Carr's defense also claims the DA’s office disproportionately prosecutes African American women for misconduct in office, and that ADA Nick Heitman is associated with seven cases against African American women and zero against Caucasian women.

Heitman responded saying the defense's stats are off and failed to include several cases in their motions, including nine which did include Caucasians.

In addition to this case, Carr is also charged with food stamp fraud. She resigned last May and is due back in court on Thursday, Nov. 21 for a hearing.