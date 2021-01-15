Former Jefferson Co. sheriff's deputy sentenced to 2 years in prison

article

Former Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Janelle Gericke was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 15 to two years in prison and another three years of extended supervision.

Gericke admitted in court to breaking into homes while people were at funerals to try and find opiates.

"My disease turned us into people you thought you could never be," Gericke told the court prior to sentencing. "I did not honor the badge like I promised."

Chief Deputy Jeffrey Parker also testified in court saying he felt like Gericke's actions impacted the entire Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. He said the sheriff's office lost the public's trust -- and that law enforcement should be held to a higher standard.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The prosecutor had only asked for 12 months in the county jail for Gericke. The judge handed down a harsher penalty.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.