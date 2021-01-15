Expand / Collapse search

Former Jefferson Co. sheriff's deputy sentenced to 2 years in prison

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Janelle Gericke

JEFFERSON, Wis. - Former Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Janelle Gericke was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 15 to two years in prison and another three years of extended supervision.

Gericke admitted in court to breaking into homes while people were at funerals to try and find opiates.

"My disease turned us into people you thought you could never be," Gericke told the court prior to sentencing. "I did not honor the badge like I promised."

Chief Deputy Jeffrey Parker also testified in court saying he felt like Gericke's actions impacted the entire Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. He said the sheriff's office lost the public's trust -- and that law enforcement should be held to a higher standard.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The prosecutor had only asked for 12 months in the county jail for Gericke. The judge handed down a harsher penalty.

This is a developing story.

Office of Violence Prevention news conference

After a historic year of gun violence in 2020 in Milwaukee and cities across the nation, Mayor Tom Barrett joins city leaders in recommitting to addressing violence as a public health issue in 2021.

Racine police: Man killed, woman seriously wounded in shooting
slideshow

Racine police: Man killed, woman seriously wounded in shooting

Any witnesses or citizens with information regarding the incident are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

MPD investigates death of 3-month-old girl near 11th and Burnham
slideshow

MPD investigates death of 3-month-old girl near 11th and Burnham

Milwaukee police are investigating an infant death near 11th and Burnham on Friday morning, Jan. 15.