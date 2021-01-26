Former Jefferson Co. deputy sheriff sentenced to 2 years in prison

article

Former Deputy Sheriff Janelle Gericke was sentenced to two years in prison and another three years of extended supervision after pleading guilty to two counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Kaul issued the following statement in a news release:

"The crimes committed in this case were violations of the public trust."

The sentence was ordered on each of the three counts she pleaded guilty to, all running concurrently.

This case was investigated by Special Agent Dorinda Freymiller of the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Victim services were provided by Hannah Wrobel, victim advocate in DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services. The case was prosecuted by DOJ Assistant Attorney General Adrienne Blais.