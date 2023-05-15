Former bus driver sentenced; 7 years for July 2022 sex assaults

article

Matthew Gribben, a former bus driver in Walworth County, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, May 9, in connection with sexual assault charges he faced from July 2022.

In a plea deal, Gribben pleaded guilty to three charges of first-degree child sex assault. Three other charges – including first-degree child sexual assault and exposing a child to harmful material – were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

After Gribben entered his plea on May 9, the court sentenced him to seven years in prison, plus another 15 years of extended supervision, and 20 years probation.

Case details

Gribben was accused of sexually assaulting young children on his bus; the victims as young as 7. A July 2022 news release from the Delavan-Darien School District said the district was notified in June 2022 by Dousman Transport of the inappropriate behavior of one of its bus drivers. The charging documents said he inappropriately touched multiple elementary school girls that rode his bus. Gribben was also accused of showing multiple girls pornographic videos on his phone.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 2022 news release from the Delavan-Darien School District said police notified all families involved – and that Dousman Transport does require drivers to pass a background check.