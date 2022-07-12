Former Delavan-Darien bus driver sex assault charges

A former bus driver in Walworth County is charged with sexually assaulting the young children on his bus; the victims as young as 7.

A press release from the Delavan-Darien School District says the district was notified in June by Dousman Transport of the inappropriate behavior of one of its bus drivers.

Matthew Gribben, 39, is charged with four counts of first-degree child sexual assault and two counts of exposing a child to harmful material. Charging documents say he inappropriately touched multiple elementary school girls that rode his bus.

He's also accused of showing multiple girls pornographic videos on his phone.

A press release from the Delavan-Darien School District says the police notified all families involved and that Dousman Transport does require drivers to pass a background check.

Cash bond was set at $150,000.