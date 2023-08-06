Fond du Lac missing man possibly headed to Green Bay

article

Fond du Lac police need help to find Troy Zupke, 56, considered missing and endangered.

Police said Zupke left his home in Fond du Lac on Aug. 3 around 9 p.m. and said he was headed to Green Bay. He hasn't been in contact with anyone since then.

Zupke is described as 6'2" tall, weighing 200 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. His hair is longer on top and buzzed on the sides and in the back.

He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt and jeans, with brown boots.

He has a tattoo on his forearm, a Tasmanian devil tattoo on his upper bicep and a skull tattoo on his chest.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Fond du Lac police at 920-322-3700.

