Fond du Lac homicide: 2 persons of interest in custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Fond du Lac police say they have identified two persons of interest in connection with a homicide at a residence near 8th and Lloyd on Oct. 17, 2021.

Officials say a 26-year-old man from the Fond du Lac area, identified as Benzel Rose, was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds. 

A news release says the persons of interest are in custody for unrelated probation violations. Detectives are still conducting interviews – and a lot of evidence is being processed at the crime lab.

If you have information that could help Fond du Lac police in this matter, you are encouraged to contact Lieutenant Matthew Bobo at 920-322-3722 or the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.

