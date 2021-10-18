Fond du Lac homicide investigation; no suspects in custody

A homicide investigation is underway in Fond du Lac after a man was found dead inside a residence near 8th and Lloyd on Sunday, Oct. 17.

According to police, officers responded to the scene shortly before midnight after receiving a 911 call.

Upon arrival, officers located a 26-year-old man from the Fond du Lac area, identified as Benzel Rose, who was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Fond du Lac Police Department Detectives responded to the scene.

The investigation into the circumstances that led up to the death of the 26-year-old man is active and ongoing at this time.

Investigators are working to identify possible suspects. At this time, no suspect(s) have been taken into custody. Officers and Detectives will be re-canvassing the area this morning.

The Fond du Lac Police Department is seeking further assistance from the community. If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact Lieutenant Matthew Bobo at 920-322-3722 | mbobo@fdl.wi.gov or the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740, callers can request to remain anonymous.