Fond du Lac homicide; Annaka Trudell convicted of reckless homicide

Annaka Trudell was convicted on Tuesday, May 13 of first-degree reckless homicide and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in connection with the fatal stabbing a West Bend woman in February 2024. That's according to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office.

Drug deal gone wrong

What we know:

The victim, Ashley Calo, was found stabbed to death after her car crashed outside a bar. She was found slumped over behind the wheel with her child in the car.

Prosecutors say Trudell and Dawson Miller, a Fond du Lac man, made arrangements to buy drugs from Calo, but they planned to rob her instead.

During the robbery, prosecutors said Calo was stabbed in the chest.

What they're saying:

"This is a devastating example of the dangers of drug addiction, illustrating that addiction is not a victimless crime, with a woman dead and her young child left without a mother," said Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney. "We will continue our efforts to aggressively work with our law enforcement partners to fight drug and violent crime in our community."

What's next:

A sentencing date has not been set. However, a status conference is scheduled for July 25.

Meanwhile, co-defendant Dawson Miller is charged with felony murder, conspiracy to commit to armed robbery with Force, and other related charges. His trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 6.