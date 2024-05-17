Fond du Lac fatal shooting; Timothy Brown sentenced, life in prison

article

A Fond du Lac County judge sentenced Timothy Brown on Friday, May 17 to life in prison without eligibility for release in connection with the August 2022 homicide of Brandon Johnson.

Brown was convicted by a Fond du Lac County jury following a five-day trial in January.

Case details

Prosecutors say Brown encountered Brandon Johnson outside Leon's, a downtown Fond du Lac bar, early on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2020. After an argument, Johnson, 40, was shot four times.

According to the criminal complaint, officers interviewed Brown several times following the shooting. Officials say he changed his story about whether he left his home that night. When pressed by investigators, the complaint says Brown "stated he didn't kill (the victim). The defendant then admitted he lied to (the detective) and had been hanging out at Leon's when he got into a ‘little argument’" with Johnson. Brown stated "while at Leon's, standing outside, he felt something wet on him and assumed (Johnson) spit on him at which point they began arguing," the complaint says. Brown went on to say he then walked home. But when the detective stated "he knew that wasn't his true route," the interview with Brown ended.

Investigators say they searched Brown's home and found clothes matching those he was seen wearing on surveillance video the night of the shooting. They also found a pair of Johnson's shoes with blood on them.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney issued the following statement after sentencing:

"The defendant executed Brandon Johnson and stole a father from his children, while showing no signs of remorse. We will never accept brutal violence and murder as normal in our communities and we will always aggressively prosecute those responsible to protect our communities and fight for justice. This sentence is a small measure of justice for the victims and society."

This case was investigated by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department.