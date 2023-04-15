Fond du Lac drug arrest; crack cocaine, ecstasy, more seized

article

A Milwaukee man was arrested in Fond du Lac after a K-9 found cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana during a Saturday, April 15 traffic stop.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy stopped a vehicle on I-41 northbound near U.S. Highway 151 shortly after 6 p.m. for "multiple traffic and equipment violations."

During the stop, the sheriff's office said the occupants lied about having been pulled over by Wisconsin State Patrol minutes earlier "in an attempt to convince the deputy to let them go."

The deputy noted "multiple indicators of other potential illegal activity" and deployed K-9 "Rip." A search of the vehicle found:

16 grams of cocaine

16 grams of crack cocaine

100 MDMA (ecstasy) pills

72 grams of THC

Almost $1,000 cash

The Milwaukee man, 41, was a passenger. The sheriff's office said he is on parole with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and felony bail jumping.