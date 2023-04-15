Fond du Lac drug arrest; crack cocaine, ecstasy, more seized
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A Milwaukee man was arrested in Fond du Lac after a K-9 found cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana during a Saturday, April 15 traffic stop.
According to the sheriff's office, a deputy stopped a vehicle on I-41 northbound near U.S. Highway 151 shortly after 6 p.m. for "multiple traffic and equipment violations."
During the stop, the sheriff's office said the occupants lied about having been pulled over by Wisconsin State Patrol minutes earlier "in an attempt to convince the deputy to let them go."
The deputy noted "multiple indicators of other potential illegal activity" and deployed K-9 "Rip." A search of the vehicle found:
- 16 grams of cocaine
- 16 grams of crack cocaine
- 100 MDMA (ecstasy) pills
- 72 grams of THC
- Almost $1,000 cash
The Milwaukee man, 41, was a passenger. The sheriff's office said he is on parole with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and felony bail jumping.