Fond du Lac County crash; pickup truck and tractor collide, 2 teens hurt

article

The Brief Two teens were taken to the hospital following a crash in Fond du Lac County on Oct. 21. The crash involved a pickup truck and a farm tractor. It happened near County Highway W and Sunset Drive in the Town of Ashford. Inadequate lighting on the farm tractor and the corn chopper is believed to be a factor in the crash.



Two teens were hurt after a crash involving a pickup truck and farm tractor in Fond du Lac County on Tuesday night, Oct. 21.

What we know:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. near County Highway W and Sunset Drive in the Town of Ashford.

The initial investigation shows a southbound farm tractor pulling a corn chopper was struck by a southbound pickup truck.

The tractor was operated by a 64-year-old man from Campbellsport. The southbound pickup truck was occupied by two 16-year-old boys from Eden.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The operator of the farm tractor was uninjured.

The operator of the pickup truck was transported to Froedtert Hospital West Bend then subsequently taken to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee for serious injuries.

The 16-year-old passenger was transported to SSM Health in Fond du Lac for minor injuries.

Inadequate lighting on the farm tractor and the corn chopper is believed to be a factor in the crash.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.