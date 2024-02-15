Fond du Lac homicide investigation opened after crash

Fond du Lac police are now investigating a woman's death after a Feb. 13 crash as a homicide – and two people have been taken into custody.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday night in the area of Follett and Main. Police found the vehicle struck landscaping bricks and came to a rest atop a cluster of bushes.

Officers found the victim, since identified as 33-year-old Ashley Calo of West Bend, unresponsive inside the vehicle. Calo was extricated and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she was later pronounced dead. A three-year-old was also in the crashed vehicle, but paramedics noted the child had no crash injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

On Wednesday, police issued a temporary felony warrant for 20-year-old Annaka Trudell of Fond du Lac. She was taken into custody without incident in West Bend for first-degree reckless homicide, police said. A 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was also arrested for harboring/aiding a felon.

There is a growing memorial for Calo at the site of the crash.

Dog House bar owner Dawn Smet said the crash scene looked much different days ago.

"I just remember saying, ‘no we need an ambulance,’" Smet said. "Seeing this person, it was like no, we need an ambulance, like now."

Follett and Main

Smet called 9-1-1 after seeing Calo slumped over behind the wheel and a little boy in the backseat. She brought him into the bar while they waited for police.

"He didn’t look injured. We did get him out. We brought him in here just to make sure he was safe and away from the situation," Smet recalled.

Friends have created a GoFundMe page for the West Bend woman, saying she was killed in front of her son.

"I think it kind of hit home to actually see the people that it’s really affecting," Smet said. "Especially after meeting the family, it definitely brought closure, knowing that they did catch somebody."

Trudell's connection to the incident is currently unknown.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The investigation into the circumstances that led up to Calo's death is active and ongoing at this time. The Fond du Lac Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

The investigation into the circumstances that led to Calo's death remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to email Fond du Lac Police Det. Nick Hahn or call 920-322-3721.