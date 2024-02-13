Fond du Lac fatal crash; 1 dead, woman in custody

article

A woman is dead and an arrest following a crash in Fond du Lac, police said Tuesday evening, Feb. 13.

At approximately 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, the Fond du Lac Police Department and Fire/Rescue responded to the area of Follett and Main. The vehicle ended up striking landscaping bricks and came to a rest sitting atop a cluster of bushes.

Officers located the 33-year-old female, unresponsive inside the vehicle. She was identified as Ashley Ann Calo of West Bend. There was also a three-year-old in the vehicle that paramedics noted had no crash injuries.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, police issued a temporary felony warrant for 20-year-old Annaka Winter Trudell and she was taken into custody without incident in West Bend. Trudell's connection to the incident is currently unknown.

Via the Fond du Lac Police Department

Calo was extricated and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation into the circumstances that led up to Calo's death is active and ongoing at this time. The Fond du Lac Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.