Fond du Lac County pursuit, Racine man charged, 130 mph

Trevor Frischmuth, 29, of Racine, faces 12 charges after investigators say he led Fond du Lac County deputies on a pursuit with multiple warrants for his arrest.

The chase happened on June 29.

It started in Winnebago County, where investigators say Frischmuth fled an attempted traffic stop on Highway 41 southbound and Highway 26, driving his girlfriend's blue Kia hatchback with plates registered to a Jeep Liberty.

Investigators said Frischmuth told deputies he was staying at a motel in Oshkosh and left to get food at Kwik Trip when police tried stopping him. According to investigators, he had eight warrants and five open felony cases at the time he decided to flee the traffic stop.

The Kia was spotted by a Fond du Lac County deputy who tried to stop it on Highway 41 southbound at Townline, but investigators said Frischmuth sped away. The deputy noted he was going 130 miles per hour and couldn't catch up with Frischmuth, who was weaving in between other traffic.

Frischmuth exited at County Highway OO, soon going 100 miles per hour on Rolling Meadows Drive, where law enforcement set up stop sticks. At one point, investigators said Frischmuth almost hit a patrol vehicle.

The Kia eventually went into a ditch on Rolling Meadows while investigators said Frischmuth tried to pull a U-turn. He then took off running into a wooded area before law enforcement arrested him.

He was medically cleared and taken to the hospital for a blood draw.

He faces 11 felonies and a misdemeanor, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting/obstructing, OWI (second) and bail jumping, along with traffic citations.

Online court records show a plea/sentencing hearing scheduled for mid-September.