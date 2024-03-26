Fond du Lac County deputy shooting; state releases video

The Wisconsin Department of Justice released video that gives the public a closer look at a fatal shooting involving a Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputy.

The deputy got into a shootout that killed a man. The deputy's K-9 partner was also wounded.

The video released by the state comes a day after Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said there will be no charges against the deputy involved.

The shooting happened in October 2023. Deputies were called after a woman said 33-year-old Kyle Massie held her against her will and sexually assaulted her.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Deputy Blaine Evans spotted Massie and tried to pull him over when he took off.

Massie drove back to his own residence. Just before arriving, the deputy used a PIT maneuver on Massie's vehicle. Massie crashed into a partially opened garage door. After Deputy Evans told Massie several times to drop the gun, they exchanged gunfire.

Investigators say Massie shot him – and died. Toney also noted Deputy Evans acted in self-defense. Again, no charges will be filed against him.

K-9 Iro was shot at least three times – and is still recovering.