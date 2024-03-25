Fond du Lac fatal shooting; deputy cleared, K-9 Iro recovering

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced his findings on Monday, March 25 from the October 2023 shooting incident involving a sheriff's deputy and K-9.

Toney announced that there would be no charges against Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Deputy Blaine Evans.

He, along with Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt, also gave an update on K-9 Iro, who continues to recover and hopefully will return to service with the sheriff's department soon.

K-9 Iro

The October 2023 shooting

The shooting happened on the morning of Oct. 14. Just before 6 a.m., Fond du Lac police officers and Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies responded to a "disturbance involving weapons" near Western and Seymour, the DOJ said.

It was later revealed that a female victim escaped the residence and contacted law enforcement, saying she was sexually assaulted by the subject, later identified as 33-year-old Kyle Massie, and she was being held against her will.

The victim said Massie was armed.

Toney says Deputy Blaine Evans responded to the call and spotted Massie in a vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop with his sirens on.

Massie's continued to turn around and drive back to the residence. A pit maneuver was used on Massie's vehicle as he pulled into the driveway and crashed through a partially open garage door.

When Massie got out of the vehicle, Evans saw Massie pull out an ‘AR-style’ rifle from the vehicle.

After verbal commands to drop the firearm were not complied with, Evans fired the first two rounds at Massie and K9 Iro was released. Massie fired at Iro, injured the K-9.

At one point, Massie was struck by two of Evans' rounds.

K9 Iro was struck by three to five rounds by Massie and Evans was not hurt.

During the shootout, Massie got back into the vehicle and drove out of the garage and slammed into Evans' squad car.

That's when Massie shot himself. Aid was immediately rendered but Massie died. The medical examiner later determined Massie died from the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No other people were hurt.

Toney adds that Evans acted in self-defense and Massie was given plenty of opportunities to stop and comply.

As of Monday, March 25, 2024, Deputy Blaine Evans has not returned to duty.