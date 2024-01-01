Fond du Lac County crash; 4 ejected from vehicle, 1 dead

article

One person is dead and four others were taken to the hospital following a crash in Fond du Lac County on Sunday, Dec. 31. It happened on Highway 45 near Sandy Road in the Township of Auburn.

Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a call regarding a single-vehicle accident around 1:10 a.m.

Preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was traveling southbound and entered the west ditch, striking a culvert. The vehicle then overturned several times. There were five occupants in the vehicle; four were ejected during the crash.

After being ejected from the vehicle, a 19-year-old Hartford woman was struck by another vehicle. She was located by Washington County deputies three miles from the initial crash site.

The woman was pronounced dead at the secondary scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Three other occupants were transported to medical facilities with serious life-threatening injuries. One occupant was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Occupants of the vehicle involved in the initial rollover crash:

19-year-old female operator from Hartford died.

A 17-year-old male passenger from West Bend was transported by ambulance to Froedert Hospital Milwaukee with critical injuries.

A 16-year-old female passenger from Theresa was transported by ambulance to Children’s Hospital Milwaukee with serious non-life threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old passenger from Milwaukee was transported by ambulance to Froedtert West Bend with minor injuries.

A 21-year-old passenger from Iron Ridge was transported by civilian vehicle to Aurora Medical Center Washington County with serious non-life threatening injuries.

Hwy 45 was re-routed for approximately four hours by the Fond du Lac County Highway Department and Wisconsin State Patrol while the Fond du Lac County Reconstruction Team investigated the crash.

If you have any information on either of these two related crashes, officials are asking that you contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at 920-929-3390 or the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s tip line at 920-906-4777.