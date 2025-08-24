Fond du Lac child sexual assault, trafficking; 2 sentenced to prison

article

The Brief Two people were sentenced to prison for the sexual assault and trafficking of a child. The sheriff's office said a 12-year-old showed up at someone's door seeking help. An investigation revealed they were both in the U.S. illegally.



A Fond du Lac County judge sentenced two people to prison for the sexual assault and trafficking of a 12-year-old child.

If you or someone you know is experiencing human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, via email or through the organization's website.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Prison sentences

In Court:

Juan Rocha Mejia, 32, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexual assault related to the trafficking of the 12-year-old child, as well as 20 years of extended supervision.

Elia Antonio, 35, was sentenced to 34 years in prison for human trafficking, failure to protect a child and bail jumping. She was also sentenced to 20 years of extended supervision.

An investigation revealed both Rocha Mejia and Antonio were in the U.S. illegally.

SWAT response at Fond du Lac home in regard to child sexual assault/trafficking report

Sexual assault, human trafficking

The backstory:

In May 2024, Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies were called to an Oakfield home for a sexual assault complaint. The caller said a 12-year-old girl had shown up at his door seeking help.

According to authorities, the girl said she had just fled from a vehicle in the area where a man had bound and blindfolded her and was attempting to assault her. The sheriff’s office said she was able to fight back, escape and run to the house for help.

The sheriff’s office SWAT team, with the assistance of the Fond du Lac Police Department SWAT team, executed a search warrant at a residence in Fond du Lac the next day. Officials said Fond du Lac County Human Services took the juvenile victim and her siblings safely into protective custody.

Featured article