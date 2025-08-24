Fond du Lac child sexual assault, trafficking; 2 sentenced to prison
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A Fond du Lac County judge sentenced two people to prison for the sexual assault and trafficking of a 12-year-old child.
If you or someone you know is experiencing human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, via email or through the organization's website.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Prison sentences
In Court:
Juan Rocha Mejia, 32, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexual assault related to the trafficking of the 12-year-old child, as well as 20 years of extended supervision.
Elia Antonio, 35, was sentenced to 34 years in prison for human trafficking, failure to protect a child and bail jumping. She was also sentenced to 20 years of extended supervision.
An investigation revealed both Rocha Mejia and Antonio were in the U.S. illegally.
SWAT response at Fond du Lac home in regard to child sexual assault/trafficking report
Sexual assault, human trafficking
The backstory:
In May 2024, Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies were called to an Oakfield home for a sexual assault complaint. The caller said a 12-year-old girl had shown up at his door seeking help.
According to authorities, the girl said she had just fled from a vehicle in the area where a man had bound and blindfolded her and was attempting to assault her. The sheriff’s office said she was able to fight back, escape and run to the house for help.
The sheriff’s office SWAT team, with the assistance of the Fond du Lac Police Department SWAT team, executed a search warrant at a residence in Fond du Lac the next day. Officials said Fond du Lac County Human Services took the juvenile victim and her siblings safely into protective custody.
Featured
The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office and Wisconsin Circuit Court.