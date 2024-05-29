Fond du Lac child sexual assault, trafficking charges filed

article

Fond du Lac County prosecutors charged two residents in a child sexual assault and trafficking case on Wednesday, May 29.

Court records show Juan Rocha Mejia is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement, false imprisonment, and strangulation and suffocation. Elia Antonio is charged with trafficking of a child, failure to protect a child and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Both Rocha Mejia and Antonio made their initial court appearance on Wednesday, and the district attorney's office said a judge set their cash bond at $1 million. An investigation revealed they are in the U.S. illegally.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said, just after midnight on May 19, deputies were called to an Oakfield home for a sexual assault complaint. The caller said a 12-year-old girl had shown up at his door seeking help.

According to authorities, the girl said she had just fled from a vehicle in the area where a man had bound and blindfolded her and was attempting to assault her. The sheriff’s office said she was able to fight back, escape and run to the house for help.

SWAT response at Fond du Lac home in regard to child sexual assault/trafficking report

The sheriff’s office SWAT team, with the assistance of the Fond du Lac Police Department SWAT team, executed a search warrant at a residence a Fond du Lac the next day. Officials said Fond du Lac County Human Services took the juvenile victim and her siblings safely into protective custody.

Statement from Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney:

Sadly, human trafficking exists all over the world, including Fond du Lac County. We will always stand with law enforcement to protect our community from monsters that prey on children and ensure they’re held accountable in the justice system. Help is available with the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text "INFO" to 233733. Local resources are available with ASTOP’s 24 hour crisis line: 920-926-5395.