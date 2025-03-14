Fond du Lac County man arrested for attempted homicide after fight

article

The Brief Fond du Lac County deputies arrested a man for attempted homicide. It came after a fight between the man and his landlord in the town of Auburn. As of Friday, the victim is medically sedated due to significant injuries.



Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies arrested a man for attempted homicide after a fight Tuesday that sent his landlord to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

What they're saying:

Deputies were initially called to a home after a man called 911 and said he and his landlord got into a fight, and the landlord was having trouble breathing.

When deputies arrived, they found the 39-year-old landlord with significant, life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a West Bend hospital and, from there, flown to a Milwaukee hospital.

At the scene, detectives found evidence and developed probable cause that the man who called 911, a 39-year-old resident of the town of Auburn home, was the aggressor. He was taken into custody and booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The victim suffered significant head and brain injuries and is medically sedated as of Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

What's next:

As a result of the investigation, the sheriff's office is forwarding a first-degree attempted homicide charge to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office. Additional charges may be filed, too.