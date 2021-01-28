Fisher House to serve Madison-area veterans, families

A new resource is coming to veterans and their families who live in the Madison area, offering a chance for people to give back to those who have sacrificed for us.

For anyone who has had to stay overnight at a hospital, being able to have family by your side can mean a lot.

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison (Courtesy: Madison Veterans Hospital)

However, relying on and finding affordable lodging can be challenging, especially for families who live hours away from medical centers. That's why Fisher House Wisconsin is looking to help fill that need in the Madison area.

"It's just a way to help those who have helped us during their lifetime," said Angie Christianson with Fisher House.

"If someone lives outside of a 50-mile radius of the hospital, and their loved one is staying over at the medical center, be it for a surgery or treatment program, their family can stay for free at the Fisher House for as long as they need."

The project was just recently announced and is still in its infancy, but already VA officials said it is something to look forward to.

"We’re very excited, this has been quite a process. We’ve been working on this for the past two years," said Christine Kleckner with William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison. "We have such a need for this -- just the benefit to our families, the veteran’s families, if we have a hospitalized veteran the families will be able to stay at no cost."

The Madison facility will have a maximum capacity for more than 60 people -- and its amenities will feel more like home.

"It isn’t just a hotel where you walk in and go to your room," Christianson said. "There is communal living areas, a gorgeous kitchen, a double kitchen, living room, patio, dining room, family room."

A taste of home even when far away, Fisher House also has a location serving Milwaukee-area veterans and their families near the Milwaukee VA Medical Center on the city's south side.

