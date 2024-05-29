First lady Jill Biden to visit Milwaukee, speak at Festa Italiana

article

First lady Jill Biden will make an appearance at Festa Italiana this weekend in Milwaukee.

The annual festival will take place at Henry Maier Festival Park from Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 2.

The first lady will deliver remarks during the opening ceremonies, the Italian Community Center said on Wednesday, May 29. The opening ceremony event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday in the Aurora Pavilion at the festival.

This will be Biden's second visit of the year to Wisconsin. She last visited in March, making stops in both Waukesha and Milwaukee.

Biden is the country's f irst Italian-American first lady.

"We look forward to welcoming Dr. Biden along with the general public to our highly anticipated return to Henry Maier Festival Park for a great weekend of Italian food, music, and culture," ICC President Sandy Winard said.

2024 will mark the 44th year of the festival's existence.