Jill Biden visiting Milwaukee Oct. 12
MILWAUKEE - First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
According to the White House, during her visit, she will speak with the Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association (MTEA) and visit with students, parents and educators at a Milwaukee Public Schools "Homework Diner."
Biden's Milwaukee visit is the first in a series of stops through that weekend that will take the first lady to Fort Benning, Georgia and Broward County, Florida.