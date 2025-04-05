article

A former Kenosha teacher accused of "grooming" a student pleaded guilty on Friday to more than a dozen misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.

In Court:

Prosecutors said 30-year-old Christian Enwright, a former teacher at Kenosha School of Technology, sent hundreds of Snapchat messages to a student – some of which had sexual implications.

Court records show several additional misdemeanors were dismissed as part of a plea deal. Enwright is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

The backstory:

The Kenosha County Department of Family Services received an anonymous report in February 2024 that claimed Enwright had an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to a criminal complaint.

A detective on the case described Enwright's behavior as "grooming," according to court filings.

During a police interview, the complaint said Enwright admitted he communicated with the student via Snapchat – but denied he had done anything wrong. He said he only sent the photos and texts because he was "trying to raise her confidence and make her feel better about herself."

In May 2024, after charges were filed, the Kenosha Unified School District confirmed Enwright had been fired.